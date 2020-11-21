Leland Bennett
Las Cruces - LELAND BENNETT, age 32, of Las Cruces, entered eternal rest on November 14, 2020, in Alamogordo, NM. He was born November 19, 1987, in Angeles City, Luzon, Philippines, to Linda and Barry Bennett.
"Lee," as he was known by his friends and family, was named after his grandfather Leland Unruh. He loved God and nature, had a career diploma in wildlife forest conservation, and loved to volunteer with the US Bureau of Land Management. Lee was a talented lyricist and comedian and left his audience in stitches with his un-filtered, disgustingly accurate truth telling. Accepting and open of everyone, Lee loved deep, honest dicussions with all, spanning topics of Jesus Christ to the inevitable overthrow of planet Earth by the reptilian shapeshifters from outer space.
Those left to mourn his passing are his parents, Linda and Barry Bennett, of Las Cruces, NM, two brothers, Owen Bennett and Louis Bennett, two sisters, Maggie Fleck and Kaitlin Bennett.
Per direction of the governor of New Mexico, there will be no funeral services allowed. In Lieu of flowers, please send donations to Desert Oasis Church. Checks can be mailed to:
Desert Oasis Church
PO Box 1465
Fairacres, NM 88033
