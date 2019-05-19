|
Leon Fink
Las Cruces - Leon Fink, age 80, of Las Cruces NM passed away May 12, 2019. Leon was born on July 29,1938 in Ft Worth, TX to Mary Lillian Johnson and Emanuel Martin Fink. He grew up with two brothers; Jack and Joel, and a sister; Eileen.
He met his lovely bride, Charlotte Fink, in early adulthood and married on October 29, 1960, they raised three children together; Terrie, Todd, and Leslie. They built a home with love, at a lake called Tulakes, seven miles outside Chanute, KS where all the extended family resided, worked and played together. The family spent a great deal of time living and raising their youngest child in West Texas before moving to Las Cruces, NM in 1987.
Leon was a man of many talents and spent many years developing a variety of professions and skills. He is fondly remembered for his time as a beautician in his early years when he would do his daughter's hair for prom. Leon is admired for his time spent in the Navy and later as a Police Officer. His dedication to the car business and the miles and miles spent on the road as an automotive consultant are a testament to his drive and determination. He was passionate about his wife, his kids & grandkids, his business, and his poetry. Leon wrote poetry about life on the road, his lake, his family and the apple of his eye: his wife. His other hobbies included match-stick arts, painting, craftsmanship and riding his bike. The legacy he leaves with his written word, arts and love will be cherished by his family and friends for generations to come.
Leon is survived by his brother, Jack. His children and their families: Terrie and Carl Huff and their son Matt. Todd and Candi Fink and their family; Paige, Christopher, Tanesha, Tierany, and Sawyer. Leslie Fink-Jones and her family: Devon, Lindsey, John, Nicole, Charles, Abigail, Charli. As well as extended family, friends, and relatives who all loved him very much.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the COPD Foundation at: https://www.copdfoundation.org
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on May 19, 2019