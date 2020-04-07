|
|
Leonard (Len) Abeyta
Leonard (Len) Abeyta was called to be with our Lord on March 18th, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tucson, AZ. Born on November 3rd, 1970 in Las Cruces, NM. Len made sure to fill every waking moment of his life with humor and kindness towards others. He was very involved in his work community (was happily employed at Frys in Tucson since 1994). He also helped build an online cat community with his cat-child ShowLow where he has made several close friends.
Len is preceded in death by his father, Ruben Abeyta; niece, Justine Naylor; grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is survived by his mother, Pauline Abeyta of Las Cruces, NM and siblings, Ronald Abeyta of Tucson, AZ, Bernadine Naylor (Jody) of Las Cruces, NM, Leon Abeyta (Jacqueline) of Socorro, NM, and Lita Abeyta of Albuquerque, NM. His nieces and nephews include Jennifer Petracca (Brian), Matthew Carrillo (Jessica), Jacob Abeyta (Alexanderia), Isaac Carrillo, Roberta Abeyta (Isaac), Tim Abeyta (Nicole), and Ruben James Abeyta. He is also survived by 4 great nieces, 1 great nephew, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020