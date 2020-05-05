|
|
Leonard Raymond Hudson
Reserve - Leonard Raymond Hudson, 93 of Reserve, NM passed peacefully of natural causes at his residence, Millie's Assisted Living in Silver City, NM, on Friday, May 1, 2020. He was born in Albuquerque, NM in 1927. He had three younger siblings: Fred, Nan, and Wanda. He grew up in Reserve on the family ranch. He graduated Reserve High School in 1944. He married Minnie Bell Henry in 1952 and they had three daughters: Marlys, Shelly, and Cheryl. Leonard was a cattleman who loved to ranch and hunt lion. He liked planning and building things to which he always kept a pen and small notebook in his front shirt pocket. He was an avid reader who enjoyed learning. He loved a good cup of coffee and a cowboy breakfast to start his day. He ranched in Catron and Grant counties the majority of his life and later in Lincoln and DeBaca counties. He is survived by daughters: Shelly Frost (Duane) of Claunch, NM and Cheryl Allsup (Lonnie) of Mule Creek, NM; grandchildren: Rankin Frost (Vonda) of Carlsbad, NM, Dal Frost (Krista) of La Mesa, NM, Marlys Kiehne (Lee) of Lemitar, NM, Tanner Allsup (Gabby) of Las Cruces, NM; great-grandchildren: Teagan, Patrick, Rett, Kaelan, and Rozey Jo; sisters: Nan Elmer, Wanda Baird (Doug); other family members include: nephews Monte Burns, Shad Burns & Ty Martin; niece Trudy Boyer & family. He was preceded in death by his parents Ray & Mabel Hudson, his younger brother Fred Hudson, and his daughter Marlys Hudson.
Due to the corona virus restrictions, a private family burial will take place at Glenwood Cemetery. A Celebration of life ceremony will be scheduled at a later date. A special thank you to the staff of Millie's Assisted Living who were so kind, patient, and loving to Leonard up to his last moments on this Earth. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-537-0777. To send condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from May 5 to May 8, 2020