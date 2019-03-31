Services
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
5:00 PM
Klein Park
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Joseph's Cemetery
Resources
Leonardo "Leo" Augustine Marquez

Las Cruces - Leonardo "Leo" Augustine Marquez, 47 of Las Cruces, NM passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019 at La Posada Hospice Hospital. He was born September 12, 1971 in Las Cruces, NM to Leonardo Marquez and Sara Villarreal. He is survived by four daughters, Amanda Marquez of Silver City, NM; Shyanne Marquez of Las Cruces, NM; two sons, Orlando Bustillos and Rhyan Reyes of Las Cruces, NM. Leo is also survived by 12 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father Leonardo and grandmother Maria.

A memorial service will be held on April 6th at 5 pm at Klein Park. A graveside service will be held on April 8th at 1 pm at the St. Joseph's Cemetery.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Mar. 31, 2019
