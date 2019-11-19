|
|
Leonardo Granillo Jr.
Leonardo Granillo Jr. (75) passed away Sunday, September 10, 2019.
Leonardo Jr. was the first of six children born to Leonardo Sr. and Lucia. He graduated from Las Cruces High School where he accomplished 3 state titles for the Bulldogs, upon graduation he married Isabel Diaz and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he became an intel communications airman. After his four years in the Air Force he moved back to Las Cruces and worked at J.C. Pennys and became an accomplished fast pitch player for several local teams. Jr finally moved his family to Albuquerque where he retired from the U. S. Postal Service.
Those left to mourn his passing include his sons, Luis Granillo (Kathy), Raymond Granillo (Hiedi), granddaughter GraceRae Granillo. Other survivors include brothers, Antonio Granillo, Samuel Granillo (Gracie) and Steve Granillo.
Leo Jr was preceded in death by his wife Isabel (kitty), Leonardo Granillo Sr, Lucia Granillo, Irene Chaparro (sister), Roberto Granillo (brother)
Per Leo's request, there will be NO services; cremation has taken place in Albuquerque, and burial will be in Tortugas cemetery.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 24, 2019