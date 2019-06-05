|
Leonor G. Vega
Las Cruces - LEONOR G. VEGA, age 94, of Las Cruces entered eternal life on Monday, May 27, 2019 at La Posada- Mesilla Valley Hospice surrounded by her loved ones. She was born April 12, 1925 in El Paso, TX to Sabas and Manuela Tarin Gomez. Mrs. Vega was a homemaker and a member of the Christian Church.
Survivors include three sons, Pastor Hector Vega and wife Mary Lou, Arturo Vega all of Las Cruces, Eddie Vega of Orlando, FL. Other survivors include seventeen grandchildren; nine great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Benito Vega; a daughter, Dolores Valenzuela; two sons, Albert and Benny Vega; two grandsons, Hector Vega Jr., and Albert Vega Jr.; two nephews, William Lucero and Michael Lucero.
Visitation for Mrs. Vega will be Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 4 PM to 5 PM in Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road. A Graveside Service will be held Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10:30 AM in Memory Gardens of the Valley, 4900 McNutt Road in Santa Teresa, NM with her son, Pastor Hector Vega officiating.
Entrusted to Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on June 5, 2019