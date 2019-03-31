|
LEOPOLDO " SIMMIE" LEDESMA
Brazito - It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and dear friend, LEOPOLDO "SIMMIE" ALVAREZ LEDESMA, age 87, of Brazito on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center surrounded by his loved ones. "Simmie" as he was fondly known to family and friends was born July 10, 1931 in Doña Ana to Pablo and Josefa Alvarez Ledesma. He retired as a truck driver from Ritter Distributing and was the owner/operator of Ledesma's Septic Tank Service. Simmie was a member of the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Posse and the Roman Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn his passing include two sons, Jerry S. Ledesma and wife, Linda of Las Cruces and Oscar Ledesma of Brazito; a daughter, Patsy L. Telles and husband, George also of Las Cruces; a brother, Rufio Ledesma (Karen) of Doña Ana; three half-brothers, Fred Madrid (Alex), Frank Madrid and Louis Madrid (Eva); two sisters, Mira Fajardo (Tommy) of Las Cruces, and Josie Madrid (Elias) of Doña Ana; three half-sisters, Ana Fielder (Greg), Olga Romero, and Candy Solis (Filbert) all also of Las Cruces. Other survivors include five grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Simmie was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Consuelo "Connie" S. Ledesma on February 13, 2016; two brothers, Modesto and Willie Ledesma; and four sisters, Elodia Fernandez, Piedad Barrio, Lorraine Gallegos and Mary Lou Fernandez.
Mr. Ledesma will be reposing from 2 PM to 4 PM Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road. The Prayer Vigil is scheduled at 7:30 PM the same evening at The Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1240 S. Espina Street. Family and Friends will join together to celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM Wednesday, April 3, 2019 in the same church. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at Masonic Cemetery, 760 S. Compress Road where he will be laid to rest alongside his wife in the family plot. Military Honors will be accorded by the United States Army National Guard Honor Guard and the Marines Corps League El Perro Diablo Detachment.
Serving as casket bearers will be Jerry J. Ledesma, Richard Lucero, David Parada, Bryan Carver, Jr Ledesma and Gilbert Gutierrez. Honorary bearers will be Brandon and Brady Carver, Danielle Parada, Avery Ledesma, Stacey Carver and Marcus Parada.
The Ledesma Family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Mar. 31, 2019