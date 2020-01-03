|
Lester Heinzman
Mesilla Park - Reverend Lester Ewing Heinzman, 89, our beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, cousin, grandfather, great grandfather and friend, was called home peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior on December 31, 2019. Lester was a very outgoing person who was full of love and compassion for others.
As a native of Mesilla Park, he was born October 26, 1930, to Walter Heinzman and Ethel (Lowdermilk) Heinzman. He graduated from Las Cruces High School in 1949. His first two years of college was at Chapman College in Orange, California, and transferred in 1951 to Texas Christian University (TCU) in Fort Worth, Texas, to prepare for his pastoral studies. While at TCU, he completed his Bachelor of Arts in 1953, he met and married the love of his life, Eleanor Ullery, May 28, 1955, in Fort Worth, and graduated with Bachelor of Divinity in June, 1956, from Brite Divinity at TCU, and was awarded his Master of Divinity degree in November, 1972.
He pastored churches in Kentucky, Alabama, Texas and New Mexico from 1956 - 1987. He retired as pastor and returned to Mesilla Park with his wife, Eleanor, in 1987 to assist his parents. In his retirement years, Lester was involved in Prison Family Services at the Southern NM Correctional Facility. He served as the chaplain of Las Cruces Gospel Rescue Mission over 25 years. He participated in Kiwanis International and Full Gospel Businessmen.
Lester is survived by his wife, Eleanor, of Mesilla Park, his two children, Paul (Tammy) of Osakis, MN, and Pam (Mark) Ferguson of Pittsburg, TX, his brother Homer (Dorothy) Heinzman of Arlington, TX and his sister, Merita (Chris) Diebel of Fort Worth, TX. He is also survived by six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren, scattered from Ohio, Minnesota and Texas and several nieces and nephews. He was an avid reader, canner and gardener. He loved to travel with his family and attend special events for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The love and devotion that Lester shared with the church will long be remembered. His devotion to Christ, his love for God, and his care for God's people and creation has encouraged many who came to know and love Lester. Lester not only lives with God forever but will live long in the hearts and minds of his family and his friends. His extended family is too extensive to name and those he held dear are more numerous than grains of sand on the beach.
The Celebration Service for Lester will be at the Las Cruces First Assembly of God Church, 5605 Bataan Memorial West, Las Cruces, NM 88012 on Thursday, January 9th, at 11 am followed by a luncheon.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Las Cruces Gospel Rescue Mission PO Box 386, Las Cruces NM 88004 or to the Prison Family Services PO Box 639, Las Cruces, NM 88004-0639.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020