1/1
Lester Irvin Dawson
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lester's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lester Irvin Dawson

Las Cruces - Lester Irvin Dawson, 90 years of age, passed away on November 17th, 2020 in Las Cruces, NM of natural causes.

Mr. Dawson was born in Quincy, Kansas to Sarah Maud McConaughey and Raymond Earl Dawson on June 28, 1930. In 1939, his family moved to a farm near Cedarvale, New Mexico. He served his country as a Sergeant in the Army during the Korean Conflict with the 181st Operations Detachment, a national guard unit from Albuquerque, New Mexico. He graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Agriculture from New Mexico State University in 1955. He worked as an Agriculture Extension Agent with Hopi and Pima Indian Tribes for twenty years before transferring to the Maricopa County Extension Office in Phoenix, AZ where he retired as a forage and small grain Agriculture Extension Agent in 1987. Mr. Dawson was a member of the First Christian Church, Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity, Alpha Zeta, National County Agent Association, and Epsilon Sigma Phi "National Honorary Extension Fraternity".

Mr. Dawson married Nadine Joyce Bamert of Fairacres, NM on April 3, 1955. They have enjoyed 65 years of marriage together. He was a man of many talents and loved his family very much and considered them his greatest accomplishment. He had a kind, compassionate heart, and was known for his willingness to help others.

Lester Dawson is preceded in death by his parents, 3 siblings, and son, Jay Bamert Dawson.

He is survived by his spouse Nadine Dawson, daughter Renee Peterson (Cecil Haas), five grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and several great-great grandchildren.

A visitation is schedule at La Paz-Graham's Funeral on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 1:00pm-3:00pm. A private graveside will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Entrusted to the care of La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador Las Cruces NM 88005.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LCsun-news.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved