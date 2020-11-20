Lester Irvin DawsonLas Cruces - Lester Irvin Dawson, 90 years of age, passed away on November 17th, 2020 in Las Cruces, NM of natural causes.Mr. Dawson was born in Quincy, Kansas to Sarah Maud McConaughey and Raymond Earl Dawson on June 28, 1930. In 1939, his family moved to a farm near Cedarvale, New Mexico. He served his country as a Sergeant in the Army during the Korean Conflict with the 181st Operations Detachment, a national guard unit from Albuquerque, New Mexico. He graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Agriculture from New Mexico State University in 1955. He worked as an Agriculture Extension Agent with Hopi and Pima Indian Tribes for twenty years before transferring to the Maricopa County Extension Office in Phoenix, AZ where he retired as a forage and small grain Agriculture Extension Agent in 1987. Mr. Dawson was a member of the First Christian Church, Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity, Alpha Zeta, National County Agent Association, and Epsilon Sigma Phi "National Honorary Extension Fraternity".Mr. Dawson married Nadine Joyce Bamert of Fairacres, NM on April 3, 1955. They have enjoyed 65 years of marriage together. He was a man of many talents and loved his family very much and considered them his greatest accomplishment. He had a kind, compassionate heart, and was known for his willingness to help others.Lester Dawson is preceded in death by his parents, 3 siblings, and son, Jay Bamert Dawson.He is survived by his spouse Nadine Dawson, daughter Renee Peterson (Cecil Haas), five grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and several great-great grandchildren.A visitation is schedule at La Paz-Graham's Funeral on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 1:00pm-3:00pm. A private graveside will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery.Entrusted to the care of La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador Las Cruces NM 88005.