Leticia "Letty" Escalera Sarracino
Las Cruces - Leticia "Letty" Escalera Sarracino, entered into eternal rest on July 07, 2020. Funeral arrangements are being made through La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home. Public viewing will take place on July 16, 2020 from 6:00 - 7:00 PM with a Rosary from 7:00 - 8:00 PM. A mass will be held at Holy Cross Church on July 17 at 10:00 AM with interment to occur immediately thereafter at the Masonic Cemetery in Las Cruces, NM.
Letty is preceded in death by her nephew, Angel Talamantes, her parents Manuel and Tiburcia Escalera, brothers, Elias and Monico Escalera, brother Javier Hernandez and sister Mariana Rojas Escalera. She is survived by the "love of her life," Richard Sarracino, children Stephanie Trujillo and husband, Gary Pando, of Las Cruces, Valerie Horcasitas of Albuquerque, NM, Melanie Horcasitas and Pablo Horcasitas and wife, Julissa Horcasitas of Las Cruces, NM, step-son, Richard Sarracino II of Albuquerque, NM and numerous grand/great grandchildren.
In addition, she is survived by her brothers and sisters, Modesto Escalera and wife, Guillermina Escalera of Tucson, Arizona, Mary Perez and husband, Joel Perez of Indio, CA, sister Guadalupe Escalera of Las Cruces, NM, sister Ophelia Hernandez and husband, George Hernandez of Indio, CA, Manuel Escalera Jr. and wife, Patricia Escalera, of Las Cruces, NM, brother Michael Escalera of Las Cruces, NM, sister Margaret Malone of Palm Springs, CA, brother Robert Escalera of Palm Springs, CA, sister Susan Escalera of Las Cruces, NM, and Enedina Aguirre and husband, Guillermo Aguirre, of Murrieta, CA. Finally, she is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Letty was born in and was a life-long resident of Las Cruces, NM. She was a licensed cosmetologist, and also retired from the Las Cruces Public Schools where she worked as a Cook for over twenty six years. She was a devoted mother who cherished life to the fullest. She will always be remembered for her smile, wittiness, and "feisty" personality. She loved her family dearly and would go to any extreme to ensure the safety and well-being of her children and others. She was a registered and devoted member at Holy Cross Catholic Church. She adored the blessed mother and prayed her rosary daily until the end. While she loved every member of her family she had a special love for her nephew Raul Escalera.
She leaves us with great sadness but we know that she is now with her mother and father and siblings whom she longed to be with and see again. She will always be remembered as the pillar for her children whom she adored and nicknamed
"My Little Treasures." She will be deeply missed by all who loved her and never forgotten. She now dwells in the house of the lord with the angels in heaven.
To send condolences go to www.lapaz-grahams.com