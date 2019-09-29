|
Lewis "Lew" R. Keith
Las Cruces - Lewis Richard Keith (Lew), age 89, of Las Cruces, NM quietly passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 due to complications of congestive heart failure. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA on August 21, 1930, to Lewis Calvin Keith and Alma Claire Elrick Keith and was the oldest of 9. As his father before him, Lew was a hard working master plumber. He started his own plumbing businesses in Monroeville, PA and later in Reno, NV. In 1975 he became one of the first to fabricate and install solar systems in residences. His profession took him to projects all over the world to include Moscow, Russia, Hawaii, Seattle, Los Angeles, Dallas, El Paso and even briefly, Antarctica. Wherever he traveled, he enjoyed melting into the local culture, customs, dress and foods. To his delight, he was often mistaken as a "native". In retirement he relished hitting the open road with no set destination or reservations, but just a direction.
He was awarded the coveted rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America in 1946. Following high school graduation Lew enlisted in the US Navy as a "Seabee" in the Amphibious Construction Battalion until the end of 1953. He later received a bachelor's degree in his lifelong hobby and passion, Political Science, from the University of Pittsburgh. He stated that The Bible and United States Constitution were his life guides. Mr. Keith was the great-great-great grandson of George Elrick, an American Revolutionary War soldier who once served as a bodyguard to Gen. George Washington.
Lew is survived by his children, Kathryn Keith Arden (Matt) of Anthony, NM, Amy Arcuri (David) of Boyertown, PA, Will Keith (Simone) of Raleigh, NC and Vicky Keith of New Alexandria, PA.; three grandchildren; Emily, Philip and Timothy Arcuri. He is also survived by a sister, Deborah Hart of Greensburg, PA and two brothers, Paul Keith of Arlington, TX and Jim Keith of Ridgeland, SC and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his most loyal canine companion, "Mattie". In addition to his parents, Lew was predeceased by three sisters: Nancy Watson, Rebecca Sankey and Velma "Susie" Duvall, and two brothers: John Keith and Dave Keith.
We will always miss his imposing physical and authoritative presence along with his booming voice and laugh. His keen sense of humor would shine through in many of his practical jokes that not many could escape. For instance, he would call his mother and pretend to be from a utility company or the IRS wanting to collect a bad debt only to have her believe him. The political discussions and the stories of the fabled canoe trips to Canada were part of his very fabric and will never fade.
Many thanks to the residents and staff of the Trails West Senior Community for their friendship, errand running, dog sitting and moral support to Lew and his family throughout his residence. A truly great community to call home.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
