Lillian "Sis" Druxman
Albuquerque - Lillian "Sis" Druxman, a resident of Albuquerque since 2009, passed away on September 27, 2020 in Albuquerque, New Mexico at the age of 94. Sis was born in Douglas, Arizona on August 28, 1926 to Frances and Sam Klein. She married Jay Druxman on March 30, 1947 and they enjoyed 65 years together. Sis is survived by her daughter, Janet Levine; sons, Louis Druxman and wife Barbara, and Michael Druxman and wife Jana; grandchildren, Molly Levine, Joel Druxman and wife Vlada Groysman, Eric Druxman and wife Melissa, Lee Druxman, Jessica Druxman and husband Jacob Weiss; and great-grandchildren, Naomi and Jonah Druxman and Logan and Jacob Druxman. She is also survived by her brother, Sonny Klein and wife Rosie, as well as many nieces and nephews. Her vibrant personality attracted a wide range of friends. Sis spent most of her life in Las Cruces, NM. Sis attended the University of Southern California where she met Jay. Sis and Jay returned to New Mexico, raising their family in Las Cruces. Sis and Jay were founding members of Temple Beth-El in Las Cruces and they owned Jay Druxman Men's Apparel, which later became Jay's Clothes Rack. In 1975. Jay and Sis moved to El Paso, Texas where she was an active member of Temple Mt. Sinai, serving as their congregation president for two years. Sis enjoyed the California beaches, playing bridge, and singing with the Oasis Entertainers. Graveside services, officiated by Rabbi Paul Citrin, were held on September 30 at Masonic Cemetery in Las Cruces, NM. Sis was preceded in death by her husband, Jay, her brother, Howard Klein, and sister-in-law, Bea Klein, and her parents, Frances and Sam Klein. Due to current conditions and restrictions placed on gatherings, a Memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Jewish Federation of the Greater El Paso, 7110 No. Mesa, El Paso, TX 79912, (www.jewishelpaso.org
) or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101.