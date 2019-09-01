Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
Lillian Medina
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
Lillian Peña Medina


1924 - 2019
Lillian Peña Medina

Las Cruces - It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and sister, LILLIAN PEÑA MEDINA, on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at La Posada Mesilla Valley Hospice. She was born June 19, 1924 to Vicente and Lupe Lucero Peña in San Isidro. Lillian married Ernesto Medina on January 2, 1947, and they had three daughters. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, throughout her life

Those left to mourn her passing include her daughters, Lorraine Rocks and Lisa Houghtaling; her sister, Josie Peña, eleven grandchildren, Pamela Olivas, Celia Lopez, Danny Tellez, Jason, Jessica, Morgan, Brady and Allyson Rocks, April Houghtaling, Rebecca Rodriguez, and George Medina; nine great-grandchildren, Joshua Lopez, Raven Lopez-Holguin, Alexandra Kitt, Josiah and Katarina Olivas, Derek, Dylan and Ann Rodriguez and Hugo Rocks; one great-great grandson, Jack Holguin. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ernesto; a daughter, Rebecca; son-in-law, Daniel Tellez; her parents; five brothers and two sisters.

Visitation for Mrs. Medina will begin at 10:30 AM Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Funeral Service is scheduled for 11 AM with Pastor David Vistine officiating. Concluding Service and Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5140 W. Picacho Avenue where she will be laid to rest alongside her husband.

Serving as casket bearers will be her grandsons, Jason, Morgan and Brady Rocks, Danny Tellez, Joshua Lopez, Josiah and Manny Olivas, and Chris Lopez.

We would like to give a special thank you to her caregivers, both at home and at Mesilla Valley Hospice.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that donations be made in memory of Lillian to La Posada Mesilla Valley Hospice, 299 E. Montana Avenue, Las Cruces, NM 88005.

Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 527-2222
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Sept. 1, 2019
