Lillian Saenz Chavez
La Mesa - LILLIAN SAENZ CHAVEZ, age 87, lifelong resident of La Mesa entered the gates of heaven to be with her heavenly Father on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born September 15, 1932 to Hilario Jr., and Adelina Benavidez Saenz. Lillian was a loving, dedicated homemaker and a member of the Scared Heart of Jesus at San Jose Catholic Church, where she volunteered at the annual church fiestas for over thirty years.
Survivors include two sons, Fred Chavez and wife, Gloria of Las Cruces and Joe Albert Chavez and wife, Sandy of Chino, CA; a brother, Charles Saenz and wife, Cuca of La Mesa and a sister, Mary Saavedra and husband, Lorenzo of Norwalk, CA. Other survivors include seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Lillian was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ramon L. Chavez on July 19, 2019; son, Raymond Chavez in 2018; three brothers, Raul, Rodolfo and Edward Saenz; three sisters, Josephina Tamariz, Anita Tellez and Dora Saenz.
Due to Covid-19 limitation on capacity of attendees will be restricted to immediate family only: (No more than five people).
The Chavez Family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from May 15 to May 17, 2020