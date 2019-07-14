|
|
Lincoln K Hino
Las Cruces - Age 66. 5-9-1953 to 6-20-2019
Born in Honolulu, Hawaii. Devoted son of Packard and Lorna Hino. Lincoln lived in NYC for 12 years from the early 70's. He loved the fast pace of the big city, the people and the restaurants.
Being the caring and loving person he was he moved back to Hawaii to take care of his parents in their time of need. Moving to Las Cruces in 2012 for his retirement, enjoying the dry climate and frequenting the local eateries.
He will be greatly missed by his friends and family.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on July 14, 2019