Linda B. Keith
Silver City - Linda B. Keith, a long-time resident of Silver City, NM, died on November 5, 2019, after a short illness. She was 87 years old.
Linda was an engaged and committed member of the Silver City, NM community where she was an original and avid supporter of the Mimbres Region Arts Council.
As an early board member of the High Desert Humane Society, she envisioned and shepherded many of its important initiatives. She conceived of and funded the design of the pet memorial wall and walk, christened the Linda Keith Pet Memorial Wall and Garden. Recognizing the burden of ongoing spay, neuter and financial assistance costs, Linda originated the concept and inspired the creation of the downtown Silver City Paws' Cause Thrift Shop to raise funds to help cover these expenses. The thrift shop's success has resulted in three moves, each to a larger retail footprint.
As a beloved mother and grandmother, Linda delighted in the everyday events of her family's lives. She was a thoughtful observer, keen listener and sage advisor to her children. She was a dignified and elegant lady, a trusted and admired friend, an avid bridge player and enthusiastic gardener.
Linda was born on the family farm near Lindsay, Oklahoma on September 10, 1932. She was the cherished daughter of George A. and Josephine Brown and sister of Robert B. Brown. Linda earned her Bachelor of Arts in Letters from the University of Oklahoma in 1953, and her Masters of Arts in Guidance and Counseling from Western New Mexico University in 1971.
She met her husband, Langford Keith Jr. (Lanny), at the University of Oklahoma. They moved to Roswell, NM, Lanny's hometown, shortly after they were married, where their four children were born. The Keith family moved to Silver City in 1968.
Linda is predeceased by Lanny, her husband of 57 years. She is survived by her children, Kathleen K. Lauinger of Dallas, TX, Kristin K. Gibson of Weston, CT, Langford Keith III (Ford) of Dallas, TX and L. Carol Keith of Tucson, AZ, her grandchildren, Joseph K. Lauinger, George C. Lauinger, Robert F. Keith, and Lily C. Keith and her sons-in-law, Frank T. Lauinger and Kurt W. Gibson.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00am on Saturday, November 30 at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, Silver City, NM. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Church of the Good Shepherd or the High Desert Humane Society.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019