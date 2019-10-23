|
|
Linda D. Pummell
Las Cruces - Linda D. (Pickett) Pummell died at her home in Las Cruces, New Mexico on October 18, 2019 at the age of 70. She was in the company of her husband, John Pummell; her daughter, Joy Mynatt; and her younger brother, Jim Pickett of Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Linda was born in Asuncion, Paraguay on February 21, 1949 to Cecil and Helen Pickett. Upon the family's return to the United States, they moved to the farm on Maese Road where all the Pickett children grew up. In addition to farming, Linda's father raised Arabian horses which is why Linda developed a life-long love of horse-back riding. Linda was a proud member of the first graduating class of Mayfield High School. After graduating from high school, she attended New Mexico State University and earned a B.A. in Elementary Education.
Linda lived in St. Louis, Missouri with her two children until 1983 when she met her soon-to-be husband John Pummell. They were married in 1984. In 1995 John and Linda moved to Alexandria, Virginia when John was called to active duty in the Army. At John's retirement in 2012 they moved to Las Cruces. They purchased a home on two acres of land and Linda was able to pursue her love of horses once again. She was the proud owner of a Norwegian Fjord pony and a Welsh pony. Linda loved spending time with her grandchildren and tried to instill in them a love of horses.
Linda along with her family were members of University Presbyterian Church where she was loved for her encouraging words and her joy in the midst of the illness that eventually took her life.
She is survived by her husband, John Pummell of 35 years; her son Chris Fresquez and his family wife Miami, children Laurel, Hannah, Brandon, Nicole (her baby boy, Cane, Linda's only great grandchild), John and Samantha, her daughter Joy Mynatt and her family husband Blaine, children Asa, Ava (Gracie) and Anchor James; her brothers Lawrence (Larry) Pickett and John Pickett of Las Cruces, New Mexico, James (Jim) Pickett of Chattanooga, Tennessee and multiple nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service will be held at 1:30 pm on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Santa Fe National Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at University Presbyterian Church in Las Cruces, NM.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave., Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019