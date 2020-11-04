Linda Faye Mitchell



Seabrook, TX - Linda Faye Mitchell, a resident of Seabrook, Texas, entered eternal rest on Thursday, October 29, 2020, in the home she shared with her husband. Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Seabrook Cemetery, located at 615 Pine Gully Road. A prior viewing will be held at 10:00 AM at Crowder Funeral Home at 111 E. Medical Center Blvd. in Webster, Texas.



Linda was born on July 24, 1948, in Bonham, Texas. When she was seven, her family moved to Silver City, New Mexico. She finished school there and received her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in mathematics at Western New Mexico University. In 1972, she married Claude Mitchell and the couple enjoyed 48 wonderful years together.



She had two children and stayed home with them when they were young. After her children started school, Linda became a teacher and taught junior high and high school mathematics. She loved teaching and was always willing to help, dedicating hours to tutor both students and family members for generations. She had a unique way of simplifying this difficult subject in a way that anyone could understand. Her helpful nature extended well beyond the classroom, and in 1998, Linda retired to become a caretaker to multiple family members.



When not teaching or helping family, Linda loved home improvement and travel. She and her husband traveled the world, where she captured the memories with her camera. Upon returning from trips, she put her photography and crafts skills to work and created books on all her travels. She and her husband enjoyed creating these almost as much as the trips themselves and would often look at them to relive the experience.



Linda and Claude moved to Seabrook, Texas, in 2017. Linda loved the ocean, and the lower elevation and warmer climate were better for her health.



She is survived by her husband, Claude Mitchell; her brothers, Wayne Crutcher of Carey, Ohio and Charlie Crutcher of West Jordan, Utah; her son, Adam Mitchell and his wife, Barbara, of La Porte, Colorado; and her daughter, Shannon Kyllo and her husband, Traig, of Berthoud, Colorado. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Talyn, Maddie, Ty, Cody, Zach and Luke; and by several nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Norma Jean Crutcher.









