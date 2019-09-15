Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
Linda Pettes
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses
6305 Reynolds Drive
Las Cruces, NM
1952 - 2019
Linda G. Pettes Obituary
Linda G. Pettes

Las Cruces - LINDA G. PETTES, age 66, of Las Cruces passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 14, 1952 in Decatur, AL to Johnny Garth and Kathryne Cater. Linda was a homemaker and a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.

Survivors include her loving husband, Vincent Pettes of the family home; a brother, Carlton Donnie Garth (Suzette) of Decatur, AL; three sisters, Catherine Garth also of Decatur, AL, Mabel Brooks and Susan Davis (Joe) all of Huntsville, AL Other survivors include numerous nieces and nephews. Linda was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Aaron "Butch", and Charles Eddie Garth; two sisters, Dora Banks and Joylean Horton.

Cremation has taken place and A Memorial Service will be held at 2 PM Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 6305 Reynolds Drive, Las Cruces.

Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Home of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Sept. 15, 2019
