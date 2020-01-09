|
Linda Joyce Woods Humphrey Collins
Linda Joyce Woods Humphrey Collins, 73 a resident of Las Cruces, New Mexico went home to the Lord on January 5th, 2020. She was born February 6th, 1946 to Ervin W. Woods and Ella May Sullivan Woods in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Linda was a wonderful cook, wife and mother. She and her husband Charles Victor Collins loved going camping and fishing together. Linda was a woman of many talents. She loved quilting, pottery and jewelry making. She was a devoted mother to her children Randy Humphrey, Robey Humphrey and April Humphrey. As well as to stepsons Kelly and Casey Collins and her fur baby Lulu (who ruled the house). She loved cooking for and laughing with her grandchildren when they came to visit. Alexandria R. Fregoso, Kailey M. Humphrey and Cassidy M. Humphrey. She was so proud of all her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She and Vic were lucky enough to have lived next door to some wonderful women they considered like family. Sherry Melson Sherrod, Rhonda Melson Elmore and Vicky Melson White. LInda was surrounded by lots of love and laughs since birth. She had 11 siblings. James Troy Woods, Jesse Kenneth Woods, Clyde Woods, Bobbie Lee Woods, Bennie Rae Woods, Mildred Emily Anderson, Kitty Bragg, Billy Jean Addington, Sharon Gail Pryor and her only surviving sibling Jenny Fay Addington. Linda retired after 25 years with the State of New Mexico Highway department. Linda had many wonderful cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and coworkers. She was well loved and is already missed. Services will be at Grahams La Paz funeral home on monday January 13th at 9am. With burial services following at 10am at Hillcrest. If you wish to send flowers to Linda's services they can be delivered at 830am on Monday. Suggested florist Barb's Flowerland (575) 525-1850.
