|
|
Linda Kay Swain
Las Cruces - GONE, BUT NEVER FORGOTTEN. Always remembered in our hearts.
Linda Kay Swain, 71, of Las Cruces entered eternal life into God's loving arms Tuesday, July 2nd, 2019 at Mesilla Valley Hospice. She was born January 31st, 1948 in Eldorado, Illinois and had been an area resident for the past 50 years. She was also known as "Grandma Cake" to her grandchildren. Linda was Department Secretary in the Trades Department of the Dona Ana Branch Community College for 19 ½ years. In her retirement years, she enjoyed watching her grandkids, scrapbooking, and crocheting.
Linda will be lovingly remembered by her 2 daughters and son. Roberta L. Garcia (Robert Perez-boyfriend) of Las Cruces, Michelle Walker (Richard Walker-husband) of Horizon City, and Stephen Huffman (Christine Huffman-wife) of Las Cruces. She also survived by her 2 brothers, Gary Upchurch (Maxine-wife) of NM, Bob Upchurch (Barbara-wife) of TX, and sister Judy Moses of AL. Other survivors include 18 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Richard Swain, her son Christian M. Huffman, her brothers Wayne Upchurch, Fred Upchurch, and sister Sharon Bline. Also, her mother Dalphia Upchurch and father Omar Upchurch.
Her funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 10th, 2019 at Getz Funeral Home, at 1410 E. Bowman Ave, Las Cruces, NM. Cremation and burial will be at a later date. Pastor William Stickles will be officiating. The family would like to thank Mesilla Valley Hospice for their special care they gave their mother. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Linda's life.
Arrangements with Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
"Therefore, you too have to grief now; but I will see you again, and your heart will rejoice, and no one will take your joy away from you."
John 16:22
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on July 7, 2019