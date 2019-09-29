|
Linda Maria Amezquita
Las Cruces - On Saturday June 8th 2019, Linda Maria Amezquita, loving mother of three children, passed away at the age of 73. She passed away in the care of Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, Texas, surrounded by the love of her children Mario, Veronica, and Yolanda, and her younger sister Patricia. Linda was born on September 9, 1945 to Thomas and Eva (Barrio) Garvey, in Philadelphia, PA. She is survived by her three children, six grandchildren (Michael, Nicholas, Mario Jr, Desirae, Christian, and Eva), sister Patricia Guerrasio, and brother Thomas Garvey.
Linda retired from New Mexico State University in 2010, having proudly worked with the RISE (Research Initiative for Scientific Advancement) program to encourage students to pursue advanced degrees and careers in the sciences (her grandson Nicholas entered the program at her encouragement, and will soon graduate from the University of Michigan with a doctorate in medicinal chemistry). Before NMSU, she worked many different jobs to support herself and her children: as a bus driver in Denver, a quality control technician in the early days of Silicon Valley, a bookkeeper for a motorcycle club in southern California, a real estate agent in northern California, and many more. She fought for worker's and women's rights and taught her children and grandchildren that every person has dignity and is worthy of respect, regardless of their occupation, age, race, sexual orientation, or gender. She modeled a deep love of and loyalty to the people in her life.
Linda spent her retirement reading, painting and drawing, and caring for her family. She loved Las Cruces, and was fond of sketching and painting the Organ Mountains. She passed her love of art on to her daughter Yolanda and grandchildren Desirae and Eva. When she didn't feel well enough to paint or draw, she spent many happy hours watching painting tutorials online. She loved to read and always carried at least one book with her, just in case. Her purse was consistently full of books, pencils, forgotten snacks, loose change, envelopes covered in doodles, and lottery tickets.
Linda's ashes were scattered in the Organ Mountains at Aguirre Springs. Condolences, memories, and photographs can be sent to [email protected]
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Sept. 29, 2019