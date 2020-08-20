Linda Misquez
Las Cruces - On Monday August 3, 2020, LINDA MISQUEZ, age 73, lifelong resident of Las Cruces entered eternal life to be with her heavenly Father. She was born December 15, 1946 to Carlos B. and Margaret Montejo Misquez, and was a member of the Roman Catholic Church. Linda will be remembered for her beautiful smile.
Survivors include her brother, Ralph Misquez and wife, Linda of Las Cruces, as well as other extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Richard E. Misquez.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions capacity of attendees will be limited. At her request cremation has taken place and recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 10:30 AM Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the Basilica de San Albino, 2070 Calle de Santiago in Mesilla, where the Memorial Mass will follow immediately thereafter. Inurnment of cremains will take place at the Tortugas Cemetery alongside her brother.
Ralph and Linda would like to express a heartfelt thank you to Mesilla Valley Hospice and all the caregivers that cared for Linda throughout the years.
Services arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road - 575-527-2222.