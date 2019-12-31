|
|
Linda Pope
Linda Pope passed away following a long illness on December 29th. Linda was 78. She was a flight attendant with Delta Air Lines for 30 years. Upon moving to Las Cruces she was an active member of The Unravelers Knitting Guild. She is survived by her sister Virginia and her husband of 52 years, Warner. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice of the Southwest at 3780 Foothills Dr.-Suite B, Las Cruces, NM 88011. Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home. To send condolences go to www.lapaz-grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020