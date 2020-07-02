1/1
Linda Salazar
Linda Salazar

Las Cruces - Linda Salazar, 85, of Las Cruces, NM joined our heavenly father to be with her loving husband on April 14, 2020.

Linda was a loving wife of 64 years and mother to her 10 children. She was a homemaker who loved taking care of her family and helped raise many of her grandkids. She enjoyed spending her days sitting around the table visiting with family.

Linda is survived by her children Richard Salazar (Gloria), Jimmy Salazar, Sally Hernandez (Ray), Johnny Salazar (Helen), Larry Salazar, Gloria Carrera (Albert), Tito Salazar (Gracie), Luisa Madrid (Jose), Jason Salazar, Angie Mendoza (Paul); 37 grandchildren; 45 great grandchildren; her sisters Angie Noyes, Teresa Alexander; brothers Jesus and Manuel Contreras, and many more family and friends who loved her dearly. She is proceeded in death by her husband Manuel Salazar who will be laid to rest alongside her.

Funeral arrangements are to be held on July 8, 2020 at St. Genevieve's Catholic Church at 11:00 am followed by burial at Hillcrest Memorial Garden. Arrangements are made by Getz Funeral Home.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines face masks are required and limited sitting is available.




Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
