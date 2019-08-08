|
|
Linda Welch Franco
Las Cruces - Linda Erin Welch Franco died August 4, 2019, at the age of 44, in her home in Las Cruces, New Mexico, where she had been a resident since March 2013.
Linda was born March 13, 1975 in Las Cruces, the 5th child of 2 boys and 3 girls born to Don and Jean Welch, of the city. She attended Las Cruces High School, where she met her future husband, Daniel Anthony Franco. They were wed on May 21, 1993 and raised 4 children through 20 years of marriage.
She was preceded in death by her older brother, Jim Leland Welch in 1973 and her nephew Kyle Leland Klunder in 2017.
She is survived by her children: Payton McKenzie Franco with husband, Calvin Baker Mount Vernon, Ohio, a daughter Devin Rachelle Franco, two sons, Gabriel Zane Franco and Matthew Israel Franco, and her parents, Don and Jean Welch, all of Las Cruces. Included are her siblings: Eric Stuart with Ann Janelle Welch of Fort Collins, Colorado, 2 sisters Susan Lynn Miller and Carol Gay Welch, both of Las Cruces.
Also, a granddaughter, Aaliyah Marie Baker; a nephew Jim Cody Welch; nieces: Brenna Michelle Welch, Rachael Jordan with Joseph O'Hara, Nicole Leigh Klunder, Jessica Rae Welch with Heather Welch and Paige Ireland Welch; grandnephews, Logan Michael O'Hara and Landon Grey Welch; grandnieces; Elliot Hopper Hickey Welch, Emery Lillian O'Hara and Autumn Sky Welch.
Cremation has taken place. A memorial service is pending.
Arrangements are with La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador Las Cruces, NM 88005. To sign the online guest book, visit www.LaPaz-Grahams.com.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Aug. 8, 2019