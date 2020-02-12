|
Lionel C. Frietze
Mesilla - It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved father, brother, grandfather, uncle and dear friend, LIONEL C. FRIETZE, age 85, lifelong resident of Mesilla, on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at his home. He was born February 16, 1934 to Miguel and Arcadia Cajen Frietze. Lionel served his country honorably in the United States Navy aboard the USS Fechteler DD/DDR 870 and retired from WSMR. Mr. Frietze was a Municipal Judge for the Town of Mesilla; was a member of the The National Judge Association and the American Legion Post #2020. He was a communicant of the Basilica of San Albino.
Those left to mourn his passing include his son, Lionel Frietze (Lea) of Colorado; two daughters, Julie Frietze-McIlwraith (Tim) of Oklahoma and Jill Frietze of Mesilla; three brothers, Miguel C. Frietze (Inez) of Las Cruces, William C. Frietze (Laverne) of Virginia and Oscar C. Frietze (Cleo) also of Mesilla. Other survivors include six grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Lionel was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Catherine Parry Frietze; brother, Cheno Frietze and sister, Lillian Frietze.
At Lionel's request cremation will take place and no services are scheduled at this time.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels and Sunset Crematory, 300.E. Boutz Road, Las Cruces 527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020