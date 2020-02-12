Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
Resources
More Obituaries for Lionel Frietze
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lionel C. Frietze

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lionel C. Frietze

Mesilla - It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved father, brother, grandfather, uncle and dear friend, LIONEL C. FRIETZE, age 85, lifelong resident of Mesilla, on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at his home. He was born February 16, 1934 to Miguel and Arcadia Cajen Frietze. Lionel served his country honorably in the United States Navy aboard the USS Fechteler DD/DDR 870 and retired from WSMR. Mr. Frietze was a Municipal Judge for the Town of Mesilla; was a member of the The National Judge Association and the American Legion Post #2020. He was a communicant of the Basilica of San Albino.

Those left to mourn his passing include his son, Lionel Frietze (Lea) of Colorado; two daughters, Julie Frietze-McIlwraith (Tim) of Oklahoma and Jill Frietze of Mesilla; three brothers, Miguel C. Frietze (Inez) of Las Cruces, William C. Frietze (Laverne) of Virginia and Oscar C. Frietze (Cleo) also of Mesilla. Other survivors include six grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Lionel was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Catherine Parry Frietze; brother, Cheno Frietze and sister, Lillian Frietze.

At Lionel's request cremation will take place and no services are scheduled at this time.

Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels and Sunset Crematory, 300.E. Boutz Road, Las Cruces 527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lionel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baca's Funeral Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -