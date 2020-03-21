|
|
Lionel Fierro
Las Cruces - Lionel A Fierro was born November 16, 1947 in El Paso, Texas to Arturo and Estella Fierro.
In Las Cruces he attended Central Elementary, Court Junior High, and Las Cruces High School where he graduated in 1966. Lionel proudly served his country in the US Army and served in Vietnam from 1967-1969. Lionel retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 2000.
Lionel is survived by his Wife Gloria Fierro, son Anthony Fierro, daughter Renee Berry, four grandchildren, Sisters Elva Sanchez and Marcela Fierro, and Brother Herman Fierro.
Services are scheduled for Friday, March 27, 2020 beginning at 9:00 am.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions have been placed and limitation on capacity of attendees will be restricted to 10. Getz Funeral Home will be livestreaming services on Facebook for additional family, friends and the public to attend.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 25, 2020