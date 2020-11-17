Liria Halvorsen
Las Cruces - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our loved one, wife, mother, sister, friend-Liria C. Halvorsen.
Born Liria Chavez to Manuela and Patricio Chavez on May 23, 1937 in Las Palomas, New Mexico. Passed away at home on November 16, 2020.
Left to mourn her passing is her husband of over 56 years, Butch Halvorsen, also her children Barbara Apodaca, Carmen Putman, Robert Halvorsen (Fay), Danny Halvorsen, Patrick Halvorsen (Kim) and Mark Halvorsen (Ruthie), along with many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by a daughter Mabel Thompson, mother Manuela Chavez, father Patricio Chavez, sisters Nancy Smith, Linda Crow, and brother Chuck Chavez.
She is survived by sisters Nellie Jackson (Seidel), Elsie Webb, and brother Julian (Ramona)
Liria was well known in the medical field for many years for all the many doctors she worked for as a receptionist. Known for her kind heart and helpfulness to the patients. Liria was a lady that loved the Lord and was not afraid to tell people how they could have eternal life through Jesus Christ.
A memorial service will be held at Cornerstone Baptist Church at 5301 Cortez Ave. with Bro. Doug Cowan conducting the services on Saturday November 21st at 04:00 P.M.
