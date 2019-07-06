|
|
Lisa Gutierrez Schaefer
Tortugas, NM - 10/10/67 - 7/1/2019
Beloved mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, wife and partner ascended into eternal life on July 1st after a tragic accident near Medanales, NM.
Lisa was born in East L.A. to Elisa and Higinio Gutierrez. Lisa was raised in Tortugas, NM with her siblings Gino Gutierrez, Annette Tankseley and Tommy Gutierrez.
Her love for music, animals and the landscapes of northern New Mexico guided her to her paradise in Tierra Amarilla. Though small in stature, Lisa's heart and personality were enormous. She will be remembered for her quick smile, musical laugh, and her endless generosity caring for her communities throughout New Mexico.
Lisa was preceded in death by her husband Peter Carlisle Schaefer. Lisa is survived in life by her partner Lester Denninger, her children Justin Miller, Renée Miller, Otto Schaefer and Audrey Schaefer and her grandson Neven Miller.
A memorial will be held for Lisa in Las Cruces NM this Saturday July 6th at 6pm at the Rio Grande Winery, 5321 NM-28, Las Cruces, NM 88005. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you bring a dish to participate in a communal potluck. For more information, please call May Schaefer 575-642-3709.
A second memorial will be held for Lisa at 5pm on July 27, 2019 at the Agape Worship Center at Ghost Ranch Retreat and Education Center 280 Private Drive 1708, Abiquiu, NM 87501. For more information please call Jodi Casados 505-980-1631
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on July 6, 2019