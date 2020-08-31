Lois Jackson
Las Cruces - LOIS ELAINE JACKSON, age 91, of Las Cruces, passed away August 28, 2020. She was born July 14, 1929 in Moline, Illinois to Ewart and Magdelena Wilson. Lois attended Davenport Central High School where she graduated. She was married to her beloved husband Victor Jackson June 9, 1951. Lois went on to attend Augustana College in Illinois where she earned a bachelor's degree in early education. Lois became a teacher, working at schools in San Francisco, California and Leadville Colorado. Settling in Colorado Victor and Lois raised their family in Buena Vista. After retirement they decided to relocate to Las Cruces. Lois loved nature and spending her time outdoors. She also volunteered with the Institute of Historical Survey Foundation where she documented personal accounts in the life of Veterans.
Those left to mourn her passing are her beloved husband Victor Jackson, two sons Alan Jackson and Wesley Jackson (Tere), a daughter Julie Adams (John), grandchildren Alex Jackson (Emilee), Sarah Clift (Charles), Anya Jackson, Nicholas Jackson, Devin Adams, Ayla Adams and Jaden Adams.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister Helen Wilson and a daughter Jill Jackson.
