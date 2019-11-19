|
Lola Lestrick
Las Cruces - Lola Lestrick died in Las Cruces, NM November 16, 2019 at the age of 86.
Lola was born in Corsicana, TX and came to Albuquerque in 1942. Lola graduated from Albuquerque High and went on to attend the University of New Mexico. Lola had a long distinguished career with the New Mexico Department of Labor, and after 26 years, Lola became the first African American to retire from the New Mexico Department of Labor. During her time with the state she severed under various governors as a member of a variety of councils to include the Women in transistation program, the Ex-offenders program and Youth Development, to name a few. The community organizations Lola was involved in during her time in Albuquerque: The APS Superintendents Community Council on Equity, City of Albuquerque Board of Ethics and Campaign Practices, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 49, Albuquerque Branch NAACP (3rd Vice President, & Labor and Industry Chr.), Rio Grande Jazz Society, Founding member of the 50's Musicians Reunion committee, PAST, Manpower Planning Council, CETA Planning Council, EOB-NE area council, South Broadway Youth Development (Board of Directors), Albuquerque Police Advisory Board, NAACP (State Conference 2nd Vice President & Labor and Industry Chr.), (Branch President and Special Committees), American Legion Auxiliary (Dept. - Historian, Children & Youth Chr, Leadership Chr), (District - President, Chaplain), (Unit President, Vice President, Chaplin, Leadership Chr.
Lola moved to Las Cruces, NM in 2004 and opened two businesses the "Blue Note Book Exchange" and the L&G Career Fairs LLC. Lola received numerous awards for her service to the community: 2013 Southern New Mexico Women of distinction Award, She served as President of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Dona Ana NAACP. She sat on the Advisory Committee of the New Mexico Office of African American Affairs, and is a Charter Board member of the Mesilla Valley Jazz and Blues society. Lola has recorded textbooks for visually impaired students, and has organized the Las Cruces Public Schools Career Fair, the Youth Summer Jobs program, and the Women's Information fairs. Lola received a Certificate of Recognition from the New Mexico Commission on the Status of Women, and was named the New Mexico Girls' State Outstanding Government Counselor. She has received the Distinguished Leadership Award from the Albuquerque branch of the NAACP, the Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Award, and the Northwest Mesa NAACP President's Award.
Lola is preceded in death by her father Jimmy Pendagraft, mother Ruby Peace and son Jon Bouldin. Lola is survived by her children, Jerome Thomas and his wife Jenny, Cassandra Thomas, Vanessa Shackleford and her Husband Shack, Cynthia Lestrick, Daughter in-law Shannon Bouldin. Grandchildren Christopher Bouldin, Matthew Shackleford, LaTasha Lestrick, Jonathan Bouldin, Bray'e Bouldin, Great grandchildren Amari Thomas, Jaih Bouldin, Sierra Bouldin, Tryson Thomas. Her brother Jimmy Pendagraft Jr, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and close friends.
The family would like to thank Help at home, LLC, Solstice Senior Living, Well brook Rehabilitation and Mesilla Valley Hospice, and Getz Funeral Home.
Services will be held at Mission Lutheran Church 2752 Roadrunner Pkway, Las Cruces, NM 88011 (505) 532-5489 with the viewing beginning at 9:00 am and the funeral services to immediately follow at 10:00 am on November 23, 2019.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001.
