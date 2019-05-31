|
Lonnie Joe "Papa Bear" Carbajal
Las Cruces - 09/24/1975-05/20/2019
Lonnie Joe Carbajal, age 44 of Placitas entered eternal life on Monday, May 20, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. He was born September 24, 1975 in Las Cruces to Refugia and Adolfo Carbajal.
Lonnie or "Papa Bear" as his children fondly called him was a member of Our Lord of Mercy Catholic Church. He was a man of faith and he loved to make people laugh and to see everybody happy that's what gave him joy. He loved football and loved his Oakland Raiders, his friends and family knew that when the Raiders were playing it meant cookout at Lonnie's house!!
He is survived by his wife Lisa and his children Stefanie Carbajal (Jesse), Jasmine Carbajal (Jesus), Lonnie Carbajal Jr. (Emma), Gabriel Carbajal, Jacob Carbajal, and Elijah Carbajal. Other survivors include five grandchildren, Mariah, Avery, Josiah, Jayden and Allison. Also surviving brothers Rudy, Luis, Ray, Armando, Ernesto and sisters Sylvia and Lisa as well as numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Lonnie was preceded in death by his parents Adolfo and Refugia Carbajal, a brother Ruben Garcia and his sister Margie Carbajal.
A memorial mass will began at 11:00 am Saturday, June 1, 2019 at our Lord of Mercy Catholic Church 117 Hartman in Hatch. Inurnment of cremains will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery where he will be laid to rest in the family plot.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Getz Funeral Home of Las Cruces.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on May 31, 2019