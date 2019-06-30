|
Lorene Lavonne Castelli
Las Cruces - Lorene Lavonne Castelli (née Phillips) died in her daughter Diane's home on May 18, 2019 in Las Cruces, NM with her beloved daughter and son-in-law near her. She was 92.
Grandma C (as she was known to most of the family) was born on July 4, 1926 in Newton, KS to her parents, Bertha Whiteley Phillips and Guy C. Phillips. She was raised in Newton. She married her first husband Marvin Pebley in 1941 and was married 21 years. She met the love her life, Louis Castelli, in Manitou Springs. CO and married him in 1964.
Lorene was known around the Stratmoor Valley in Colorado Springs, CO as the "Avon Lady", and held that title proudly for many years. Lorene and Lou lived and retired in the Stratmoor Valley. One of their favorite pastimes was drinking coffee at the "Liars Table" of Cokes Diner, in Fountain, CO and visiting with their good friends, Janice, Barbara, Shawn and Mac. They also loved taking long car trips around this beautiful country, especially back East to see the changing of the leaves, and to visit their offspring in Delaware and North Carolina. They went virtually every year until Lou passed in 2011. Lorene tried staying in their home in Colorado Springs, but her health hampered her independence. In 2014 she blessed her family, and new friends, by moving to New Mexico to live with her daughter.
Lorene Castelli is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Robert Nichols of Las Cruces, NM; 14 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Castelli; a sister, Beverly Eicher, and brothers Harry Phillips and Lloyd Philips; her son Jon Pebley, and daughters, Teresa Cree and Nikki Wisman.
Lorene made a conscious donation of her body to medical science many years ago and has subsequently been cremated. The family will hold a memorial gathering on Saturday, July 6, from 4-6 p.m. at the home of Robert and Diane Nichols at 5118 Silver King Rd, Las Cruces, NM. Please join us if you like, in a celebration of Grandma C's life.
May the winds of love blow softly and whisper so you'll hear. We will always love and miss you, and wish that you were here.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on June 30, 2019