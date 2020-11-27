Lorenza Castillo
Las Cruces - Lorenza T. Castillo, 96 years old, went to be with the Lord on November 24, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.
A lifelong resident of Salem, NM, Lorenza (Lorraine) had spent the last several years being cared for by her son Danny and daughter-in-law Saundra at their home in Las Cruces. Lorensita Torrez was born in Garfield, NM on October 11, 1924.
Lorenza is preceded in death by her husband Leonardo J. Castillo; three children Michael, Leonardo Jr., and Teresa; her parents Evangelisto and Manuela Torrez; two brothers Manuel Torres and Jose Torres; two sisters Jesusita Clark and Mary Castillo.
Lorenza is survived by two sons, Danny (Saundra) Castillo and Rick (Trish) Castillo; six grandchildren, Michael Jr. (Kathy), Mario (Bertha), Jennifer, Ricky O. (Jeanette), Jason (Brenna), and Katrina; nine great-grandchildren Isabella, Devon, Ava, Melissa, Oliva, Bobby, Maria, Ricky D., and Orlando; two brothers Richard Torres, Tom (Tilia) Torres; one sister Erlinda Barela; many nieces and nephews.
Lorenza was a devout member of Our Lord of Mercy Catholic Church in Hatch. She will be remembered as a special, inspirational caring mother and grandmother to her sons and grandchildren. Lorenza was a religious and faithful child of God and prayed her rosary every day as well as prayed for her family and friends.
Lorenza's greatest joy was the "little ones". She served as "Grandma" at Garfield Elementary for many years. Many young people in northern Dona Ana County knew and loved "Grandma Castillo".
Services will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Our Lord of Mercy Catholic Church in Hatch, NM. Rosary beginning at 11am with funeral mass immediately following and interment at Salem Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be her grandchildren.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com
