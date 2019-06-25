Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
Lorenza Chavez
Brazito - Lorenza Chavez, 79, beloved wife and mother, was called home to our Heavenly Father on Friday, June 21, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born October 15, 1939 to Magdaleno and Isabel Roque in Ascension, Chihuahua, Mexico where she grew up. On November 20, 1957, in San Ignacio, Chihuahua, she married the love of her life, Igancio Chavez. The couple moved to the United States in 1964, where they raised their eight children in the small town of Brazito, New Mexico. Lorenza was an amazing, strong-willed woman, and devoted her life to her husband and family, whom she loved to cook for and spend time with. She was a member of Iglesia Templo Pentecostal and enjoyed listening to worship music.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Magdaleno and Isabel Roque, two daughters, Analydia and Ramona Chavez, and her brother, Juan Manuel Roque.

She is survived by her loving husband, Ignacio Chavez; eight children, Martha Gutierrez (Enrique), Sergio Chavez (Graciela), Olivia Bertoldo, Ana Sanchez (Reuben), Isela Trevino (Leroy), Javier Chavez (Linsey), Lucy Serna (Joe), and Robert Chavez; 22 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will begin at 9 AM Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Las Cruces First Assembly of God, 5605 Baatan Memorial West, where the Celebration of Life Service is scheduled for 10 AM.

Concluding Service and Interment will follow in Masonic Cemetery, 760 S. Compress Road where she will be laid to rest.

Serving as casket bearers will be Javier Chavez, Sergio Chavez, Robert Chavez, Enrique Gutierrez, Joe Serna, and Leroy Trevino. Honorary bearers will be Reuben Sanchez and Enrique Gutierrez Jr.

Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on June 25, 2019
