|
|
LORENZA LUCIA FLORES HARO, 66, of Hatch passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center surrounded by all her loved ones. She was born August 19, 1952 in Placitas to Eulalia Gomez and Alfredo Flores. "Lucia", as she was fondly known to family and friends, was a loving homemaker and a member of the Roman Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn her passing include her loving companion, Rafael Rey of the family home; two sons, Juan A. Haro (Kathy Duran), and Alfredo Flores (Candi) all of Las Cruces; a daughter, Marisela Villegas (Eloy); a brother, Rodolfo Flores (Linda) all of Hatch. Other survivors include twelve grandchildren, two great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Lucia was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, Polo, Blas and Antonio Flores, and a sister, Elise Flores.
Visitation for Mrs. Haro will begin at 6 PM Monday, February 11, 2019 at Our Lord of Mercy Catholic Church, 120 Hartman Street in Hatch where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 7 PM. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 AM Tuesday, February 12, 2019 in the same church with the Reverend Donald Hyatt, C.S.B., Celebrant. At her request cremation will take place and inurnment of cremains will be held at a later date.
Serving as casket bearers will be Eloy Jr., Chris and Alex Villegas, Alfredo Flores Jr., Rudy Flores Jr., Henry Flores and Paul Flores, Jr. Honorary bearers will be the rest of her grandchildren.
Services arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 575-527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care". For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Feb. 9, 2019