Lorenzo L. Terrones
Las Cruces - LORENZO LIMON TERRONES, age 74, of Las Cruces entered eternal life on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born August 10, 1946 in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, México to Gregorio and Refugio Limon Terrones. Lorenzo was a farmer and was a devout member of the Roman Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn his passing include his loving wife, Josefina Acosta Terrones of the family home; a daughter, Sandra Reyes (Eddie) of Stafford, VA; three sons, Lorenzo Terrones (Lorrie), Jose Enrique Terrones (Angelica) and Omar Terrones (Martha) all of Las Cruces; six grandsons, Gregorio, Lorenzo, Jacob, Enrique, Christian, and Omar; four granddaughters, Bianca, Yameli, Melina and Isabella; two great-granddaughters, Isabel and Jolene; three sisters, Cecilia, Lidia and Gregoria Terrones all Mexico, and a brother, Gerardo Terrones of El Paso, TX. Lorenzo was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers and two sisters.
Visitation for Mr. Terrones will begin at 1 PM Friday, October 16, 2020 at St. Albert The Great Newman Parish, 2615 S. Solano, with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 1:30 PM. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow immediately thereafter with the Reverend Alex Ureña Celebrant. The Graveside Service will be held at 9 AM Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5140 W. Picacho Avenue where he will be laid to rest in the family plot. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, capacity of attendees will be limited and face masks are required.
Live stream will begin at 12:15 PM on You-tube, at lascrucesnewmanparish.
Serving as casket bearers will be Lorenzo, Jose Enrique, and Omar Terrones, Eddie and Christian Reyes, Enrique A., Lorenzo O., Omar, and Gregory Terrones.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces.