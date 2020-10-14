1/1
Lorenzo L. Terrones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorenzo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorenzo L. Terrones

Las Cruces - LORENZO LIMON TERRONES, age 74, of Las Cruces entered eternal life on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born August 10, 1946 in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, México to Gregorio and Refugio Limon Terrones. Lorenzo was a farmer and was a devout member of the Roman Catholic Church.

Those left to mourn his passing include his loving wife, Josefina Acosta Terrones of the family home; a daughter, Sandra Reyes (Eddie) of Stafford, VA; three sons, Lorenzo Terrones (Lorrie), Jose Enrique Terrones (Angelica) and Omar Terrones (Martha) all of Las Cruces; six grandsons, Gregorio, Lorenzo, Jacob, Enrique, Christian, and Omar; four granddaughters, Bianca, Yameli, Melina and Isabella; two great-granddaughters, Isabel and Jolene; three sisters, Cecilia, Lidia and Gregoria Terrones all Mexico, and a brother, Gerardo Terrones of El Paso, TX. Lorenzo was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers and two sisters.

Visitation for Mr. Terrones will begin at 1 PM Friday, October 16, 2020 at St. Albert The Great Newman Parish, 2615 S. Solano, with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 1:30 PM. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow immediately thereafter with the Reverend Alex Ureña Celebrant. The Graveside Service will be held at 9 AM Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5140 W. Picacho Avenue where he will be laid to rest in the family plot. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, capacity of attendees will be limited and face masks are required.

Live stream will begin at 12:15 PM on You-tube, at lascrucesnewmanparish.

Serving as casket bearers will be Lorenzo, Jose Enrique, and Omar Terrones, Eddie and Christian Reyes, Enrique A., Lorenzo O., Omar, and Gregory Terrones.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LCsun-news.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved