Lorenzo "Lencho" Salinas
La Mesa - Lorenzo "Lencho" Salinas of La Mesa, NM left this earth on November 16, 2019, gaining his Angel wings at the young age of 30. He was born on September 29th, 1989. Lencho had a heart of gold. He touched so many lives, and was loved by all who knew him. He was the happiest, best friend that anyone could ask for. He lit up every room he walked into with his smile. He loved spending time with family and friends. He also had a strong bond for his two fur babies, Cassie and Sharpie. And loved his Carolina Panthers.
He is survived by his parents Melquiades and Margarita Salinas. Brothers, Raul "Bambie" Salinas (Kim), Jesus "Kabuky" Salinas, Arturo Salinas (Rachel), Ramon Salinas (Vivien), Ernesto Salinas. Sisters, Julie Gonzales (Gabriel), Yolanda Salinas (Steve), Socorro Salinas (David), Maria Salinas (Valentin), Patricia Salinas. Including 6 nieces, Ashley, Destiny, Haley, Stephanie, Alexis, Kehaulani, and 5 nephews, Raul Anthony Jr. Salinas, Michael, Jacob, Jose Benjamin, and Frankie in which he cared and loved deeply. Along with many cousins, aunts and uncles.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Eulalio and Julia Salinas.
Pallbearers will be Raul "Bambie" Salinas, Jesus "Kabuki" Salinas, Ramon Salinas, Arturo Salinas, David Pitts, Michael Hernandez, Raul Anthony Jr. Salinas, Steven Holguin, Gabriel Gonzales.
Visitation for Lencho will begin at 6:00 pm on Monday, November 25th, 2019 with a rosary and prayer vigil starting at 7:00 pm. The mass of resurrection will be on Tuesday, November 26th, 2019 at 10:00 am. Both services will be held at San Jose Church in La Mesa, New Mexico.
Arrangements are with La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home. To sign the online guest book visit www.LaPaz-Grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019