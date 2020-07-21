1/2
Lorenzo Tovar
1923 - 2020
Lorenzo Tovar

La Mesa - Our beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, LORENZO TOVAR, age 97, of La Mesa entered eternal life to be with his Heavenly Father on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 23, 1923 in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico to Trinidad V. and Maria Mata Tovar. Mr. Tovar was a farmworker, and parishioner at San Miguel Catholic Church.

Survivors include his loving wife of sixty-five years, Carmen Valle Tovar of the family home; three sons, Lorenzo Tovar (Esther) and Martin Tovar all of San Miguel, and Jose Luis Tovar (Debra) of Albuquerque; three daughters, Maria Tovar, and Josefina "Josie" Rodriguez (Larry) all of San Miguel and Margarita Tovar of Mesilla Park. Other survivors include sixteen grandchildren, thirty-nine great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Tovar was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Magdaleno Tovar and Eulogio Medrano, and a grandson, Lawrence Rodriguez in 2005.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, capacity of attendees will be limited. Visitation for Mr. Tovar will begin at 2 PM Friday, July 24, 2020 at San Miguel Catholic Church, 19217 S. Highway 28 in San Miguel where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 2:30 PM. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated immediately thereafter with the Reverend Ruben Romero, Celebrant. Cremation will follow and inurnment of cremains will be held at a later date.

Serving as casket bearers will be Lorenzo, Eduardo, James, Alejandro, Jesus and Jose Tovar, Stephen and Christopher Rodriguez, Aurelio Ceballos and David Woods.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, Las Cruces 527-2222.






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
02:00 PM
San Miguel Catholic Church
JUL
24
Vigil
02:30 PM
San Miguel Catholic Church
JUL
24
Funeral Mass
San Miguel Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
