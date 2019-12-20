|
|
Loreta Irma Paez
Las Cruces - It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, LORETA IRMA ESCALANTE PAEZ. "Irma", as she was fondly known to everyone, was born December 23, 1946 to Loreto and Norberta Odogui Escalante. She was a lifelong resident of Las Cruces, and passed in her home on Thursday, December 19, 2019, after a courageous battle with breast cancer at the age of 72.
Irma was an accomplished seamstress and very creative. She thoroughly enjoyed her job at JoAnn Fabric, learning from others as well as sharing her knowledge with them. She created personalized blankets, clothes and special items for family members and friends.
She was extremely proud of her family and she will be deeply missed by all of them. Community, family and friends were of utmost importance to Irma. She was always willing to lend a hand, prepare a dish or provide a shoulder to anyone in need. One of her wonderful characteristics was her commitment to others and due to this, she was able to form and maintain meaningful, long lasting and cherished relationships. Irma was a devout and faithful Jehovah's Witness and served for many years.
Survivors include her daughter, Gina Torres (Pete), son, Gilbert Paez, Jr. (Krista); two sisters, Gloria Morales (Luis) and Bertha Reyes (Jose); sister-in-law, Jan Escalante, all of Las Cruces. Other survivors include five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Irma was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Ramon Escalante and great-grandson, Maximus Sanchez.
At her request cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service in her honor will be held at 1 PM Monday, December 23, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 6305 Reynolds Drive, with Elder Arturo Paez officiating. Inurnment of cremains will take place at a later date.
Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Baca' Funeral Home of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. For online condolence logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019