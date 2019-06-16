Services
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
Resources
Lorna E. Ganaway

Lorna E. Ganaway Obituary
Lorna E. Ganaway

Las Cruces - Lorna E Ganaway passed from this life on June 6th, 2019 in Las Cruces, New Mexico at the age of 76. She is survived by her children, Marcie Ford of El Paso, Texas, Rick Ganaway of Fort Wayne, Indiana, her sister Lollith Perrin of Michigan City, Indiana, and is preceded in death by her son Donald Ganaway, Jr.

Her host of grandchildren includes Wendy, Alanna, Gary II, Jessica, Alyssa, Quinton and Lorna. Her great-grandchildren: Aiyana, Monroe, Pierce, Ansel and recently born, Smith continue her family legacy.

A memorial service is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on June 18, 2019 at Getz Funeral Home in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Lorna's son-in-law Gary Ford will officiate the ceremony.

The family is in appreciation of everyone for their prayers and support during this time.

Arrangements with Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on June 16, 2019
