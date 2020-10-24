Lorna Margaret Russell
Las Cruces - Lorna Russell (Clayshulte)
Lorna Margaret Russell, 97, of Mesilla, NM and previously of Paradise Valley, AZ, passed away in the company of family members on October 21, 2020. Born on April 25, 1923 in Mesilla to Nelson ("Pappy") and Frances Lena ("Mamo") Clayshulte, Lorna grew up and went to school in Mesilla, with her five brothers, "Dyke," "Possum," "Tuffy," "Chickie," and Leslie Clayshulte. From her early life, family was her world, helping her mother to cook, clean and do the many tasks needed to maintain a Depression-era farm family. She met and married Paul Edgar Russell before Paul joined the army and served overseas in the Philippines and Japan in World War II. She and their first daughter, Carol, remained in Mesilla during the war, both witnessing the first test of the atomic bomb outside nearby Socorro, NM. After Paul returned from the war, they moved to Badger, WI; San Diego, CA; Tucson, AZ; Manhattan, KS; and then finally settled in Paradise Valley, AZ. Lorna and Paul had three living children, Carol, Janice (Bill) and Greg (Kim). Lorna is survived by her children; eight grandchildren (Debbie (Court), Kristie (Andres), Usla, Shawn (Stephanie), Karath (Amanda), Erin (Daniel), Ariel, and Brian (Alieshia)); and eight great-grandchildren (Merin, Chase, Damon, Paige, Alexus, Keith, Leilani and Paul). Lorna was fortunate to spend her final years back in Mesilla with family and old friends, in the loving care of Jan and Bill and her caregivers (especially the strong and caring Monica Rodriguez).
Lorna was known for her warm hospitality and for welcoming all to her table (as long as you realized "dinner in 20 minutes" really meant "come eat now or it will be gone"). She was an excellent cook and baker, and family members fondly remember working together in the kitchen with Lorna making "Grammy" rolls or pies, enchiladas Mesilla-style, sweet potatoes with just the right amount of butter, letter-shaped pancakes for young grandkids, holiday meals and everyone's favorite meals for their birthday. While Lorna loved to have family and friends come for a visit and conversation, she wasn't generally a person to sit still - free moments would find her weeding or cleaning up her beautiful desert garden, expertly sewing family members' (or their dolls') clothes, or helping family, neighbors, local schools, and others with their tasks and projects. In later years, when encouraged to take a break, we would always hear "In a minute" and she'd continue on until she was done. Lorna loved feeding the quail (but not so much the doves and definitely not the pigeons!), and although she didn't really want everyone to know it, she also cared deeply about the many family pets over the years including Fritz, Sam, Oscar and Rusty, often saving treats and leftovers for them.
Lorna inspired us all with her hard work and her abilities to coordinate a thousand details to create amazing family gatherings and to adapt whatever was on hand to fit the need, never wasting a thing. We remember her for her amazing hugs, her humility and stubbornness, her care for others, her impish sense of humor … and most of all, for all the love she gave to her family and friends. We're waving our hands and feet now (her traditional good-bye), already missing all that made her the very special person she was. There will be no memorial for her at this time; donations in honor of her life may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
