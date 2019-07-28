|
Lorraine M. Ellis
Las Cruces - LORRAINE MARTINEZ ELLIS, age 61, of Las Cruces passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Casa Del Sol Nursing Center. She was born September 25, 1957 in Lordsburg to Flugencio and Jesus Ramirez Martinez. Lorraine was employed as a housekeeper and a member of the Christian Church.
Those left to mourn her passing include two sons, Richard Ellis of Lordsburg and Daniel Collins; daughter, Marlene Nevarez both of Las Cruces; a brother, Ernie Ramirez of El Paso, TX. Other survivors include five grandchildren, one great-grandchild as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Martin Martinez.
Visitation for Mrs. Ellis will begin at 6 PM Monday, July 29, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Evening Service is scheduled at 7 PM. Cremation will follow and Inurnment of cremains will take place at a later date.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, and Sunset Crematory.
