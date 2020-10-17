Louis Albert Williams Jr.
Las Cruces - LOUIS ALBERT WILLIAMS JR. 7/5/1930-9/19/2020
We remember Lou as a kind, loving, husband and father. He will be missed by all who knew him and yet, we are consoled that he experienced a full and wonderful life. Lou was born into a working-class Catholic family in San Francisco, California, at the beginning of the Great Depression. An avid sports player and fan (49ers, Giants), Lou attended San Francisco City College and UC Berkeley while serving in the Naval Reserve. He went on to graduate from Thunderbird School of Management, Glendale, Arizona with a degree in Foreign Trade.
In 1951, Lou married his high school sweetheart, Pat Christensen, and they embarked on an extraordinary life throughout Latin America. For 30 years, they lived in Puerto Rico, Colombia, Venezuela, and Mexico where Lou headed the Kellogg International companies in those countries, while raising three boys.
Returning to the Bay Area in the 1980's, Lou help build two start-ups companies in the food business before retiring and moving to Las Cruces, to be closer to family. A natural business man, he recognized and nurtured talent throughout his career. He was especially proud of a young Cuban refugee he hired in Mexico who rose through the Kellogg Company to become President and Chairman, and later US Commerce Secretary.
Lou died peacefully with family present, after suffering for more than a decade from severe Parkinson's disease. During that time, he never complained about his condition, but instead focused on the well-being of family and others. Lou is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 68 years, Pat, and by his mother and father, Angela and Louis Sr.
Lou is survived by three sons, Daryl (Sherry), Greg (Debbie), and Scott (Kathie), and by 7 grand-children (Andrew, Erin, Nathaniel, Sara, Matthew, Ellen, Alex) and 4 great-grandchildren (Andriana, Russell, Eden, Gregory).
Our prayers are with you, Papi, we will miss you.
At his request cremation has taken place.
