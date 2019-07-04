Services
Noblin Funeral Service
418 W. Reinken Ave.
Belen, NM 87002
(505) 864-4448
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Bosque Farms, NM
View Map
Louis Donald Bottini

Louis Donald Bottini

Peralta, NM - 1928-2019

Louis Donald Bottini, age 90, a resident of Peralta, NM, passed away on, Monday, June 24, 2019. He served in the US Army for 27 years proudly retiring as a Master Sargent. Louis traveled all around the world, was an avid reader, collected many guns and was a John Wayne enthusiast. He loved his wife and children and especially loved all the babies. After retirement from the Army he owned and operated Las Cruces Security, and Franks Old World Deli, later working proudly for Sun West Bank in Las Cruces, NM. Louis was always up for an adventure. Louis and Rose moved to Kingman, AZ, where they made many friends and he enjoyed working at Wal-Mart. Finally, ready to return to NM they moved to Mountainair where he enjoyed his retirement. In 2012 they moved to Peralta where Louis spent many waking hours with all his many family, grandchildren, and great grandchildren until his death. He was a man of many stories and never in his life met a stranger. We will miss you Papa Lou. He is preceded in death by the love of his life of 66 years, Rosemary Bottini; mother and father, Louis Joseph Bottini and Mary Alice Ryan; grandsons, Jason Lee Pena, Jaime Diaz Sanchez, and Daniel Ray Sullivan; son-in-law, David Spencer; great-granddaughter, Kali Bryn; and twin great-grandsons Jose and Raul. Louis is survived by 8 children, Deborah Pena, Brenda Spencer, Richard Bottini (Yami) Cynthia Bottini, Marie Sullivan, Barry Bottini, Christine Franzoy (David) and Daniel Bottini (Trish); brother, Richard Bottini (Rene); sister, Mary Rose; 26, grandchildren; 47, great-grandchildren; and 4, great-great-grandchildren. A Celebration of life will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at The First Baptist Church in Bosque Farms. Please join us in celebrating a life well lived. Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, 418 W. Reinken Ave., (505)864-4448, where an online guest register is available at www.noblin.com.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on July 4, 2019
