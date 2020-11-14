Louis Lopez
Las Cruces - Louis Pino Lopez passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 to be with our heavenly father and our blessed mother Mary.
Louis was born in Garfield New Mexico on March 24, 1931 to Beatrice and Salbiano Lopez. Brother to Frances Garcia, Lalo Lopez, Beatrice Torres, and Julia Hernandez. Married to Rosalia Duran Lopez also deceased.
Louis honorably served in the Armed Services for 24 years. He traveled all over the world and learned many different languages. He was a self-taught guitar, piano and accordion player and had awesome vocals. He enjoyed playing with his brother Lalo Lopez and other friends. Everyone can confirm he was a great storyteller. We love you and will miss you dearly.
Louis was loved by his children Anthony Louis Lopez and wife Tina, Joseph Raymond Lopez, Sally Marie Minor and Husband Thomas, John Eric Lopez and wife Yvonne, his 14 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons Jaime Lopez, Loney Lopez, Manny Lopez, Nick Lopez and TJ Lopez.
Visitation will begin at 9:30 am at St. Genevieve's Catholic Church on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, followed by Vigil and Mass. Burial will follow immediately after at St. Joseph's Cemetery. A live stream will also be available, please visit www.getzcares.com
Due to Covid 19 restrictions capacity limit is 25%, 6 feet social distancing and face coverings must be worn at all times.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com
