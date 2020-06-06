Lucille (Garduño) Darden
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lucille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucille Garduño Darden

Las Cruces - Lucille Garduño Darden, a Las Cruces resident since 1948, died on June 3, 2020. She was born in San Francisco, CA on July 8, 1918 to Sarah F. Garduño and Dr. Joaquin Lopez-Garduño. Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, William Byron Darden, her daughter Lucille Ann Getz, her parents and her brother, Gerald F. Garduño. She is survived by two children, William Byron Darden II and John A. Darden. Also left to cherish her memory is her brother's son, Mark C. Garduño, ten grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. She is also survived by nieces and nephew of her husband and by many Angles.

Rosary will be held at 6:00 PM, Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Getz Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held at 12:00 PM, Friday, June 12, 2020 at Holy Cross Church. Graveside Service will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved