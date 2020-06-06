Lucille Garduño Darden
Las Cruces - Lucille Garduño Darden, a Las Cruces resident since 1948, died on June 3, 2020. She was born in San Francisco, CA on July 8, 1918 to Sarah F. Garduño and Dr. Joaquin Lopez-Garduño. Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, William Byron Darden, her daughter Lucille Ann Getz, her parents and her brother, Gerald F. Garduño. She is survived by two children, William Byron Darden II and John A. Darden. Also left to cherish her memory is her brother's son, Mark C. Garduño, ten grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. She is also survived by nieces and nephew of her husband and by many Angles.
Rosary will be held at 6:00 PM, Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Getz Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held at 12:00 PM, Friday, June 12, 2020 at Holy Cross Church. Graveside Service will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 10, 2020.