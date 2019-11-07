|
|
Lucille Medina Chavez
Lucille Medina Chavez, age 71, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2019. She was born February 13, 1948 in Isleta, Texas to Joe and Ramona Medina. She married her longtime friend and love, Daniel Chavez, on December 27, 1969.
Lucille was a loving and devoted Wife, Mother and Nana. She loved gardening, birdwatching and spending time outdoors, but what she loved most was loving on her family. She spent countless hours at baseball fields, inside basketball gymnasiums and natatoriums to support all her grandkids as she loved to watch them play. She always encouraged us to find the person who was alone and invite them into our lives and be their friend. She taught us to be compassionate to one another, forgive one another, and strive to be Godlike in our actions.
Lucille passed on All Saints Day, surrounded by family and friends. To those who knew and loved her, nothing could be more fitting. She lived a life true to her own motto of "Do what's right, be kind and help others." She gave so much of herself but somehow, when someone was in need, she always had more to give.
Lucille is survived by her loving husband and best friend of 50 years, Daniel Chavez; her two daughters, Denise Puentes (Son-in-law, Robert Puentes) and MaryJo Chavez (Tim Arrenius); Grandchildren, Jordan, Robert and Ryan Puentes, Ava Chavez, and Brady and Sophie Arrenius; her brothers, Richard Medina (Margo) and Tito Medina (Rosina), and sister, Herlinda Chavarria (Billy). She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Ramona Medina and her brother, Joe Medina.
At Lucille's request, a cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, beginning with a rosary at 11:30 am at St. Genevieve's Roman Catholic Church, 100 S. Espina, Las Cruces, NM. 88001. Immediately following, there will be a celebration of life at The Blue Door, 1750 Calle De Mercado, Las Cruces, NM. To sign our online guestbook, please visit https://www.frenchfunerals.com/notices/Lucille-Chavez.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 14, 2019